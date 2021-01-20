Madison County murderer dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A man convicted for murder in Madison County died this week after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kerry Lynn Flemming, 58, was serving a 25-year sentence at the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana. He died on Jan. 18.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says “Inmate Flemming, who suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital on January 3 after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.”

Flemming tested positive upon admission. He remained there until Jan. 14 when he was discharged to Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

He was isolated there until his death.

You can find the Alabama Department of Corrections' dashboard for coronavirus data here.