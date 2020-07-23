Clear

Madison County mothers start online virtual schooling support group

Many parents are already finding ways to navigate the new virtual only start for students across Madison County.

Many parents are already finding ways to navigate the new virtual only start for students across Madison County. One group of mothers started an online support network for parents to find ways to help each other.

The Safer-at Home Schooling support group already has more than one-thousand members a part of it. Tara Bailey, Allis Jordan and Katie Barron helped create the Safer at Home Schooling support group in Madison county. they are also mothers whose children go to school in Madison County.

They started the Facebook group three weeks ago for parents choosing the virtual learning option but had questions about it. They said they wanted parents a way to reach out to the community for help, and a shoulder to lean on during this tough time was exactly why they started the group.

"Make sure that those people that do have the ability to take in extra children into their bubble for those of us that need it," Katie Barron, one of the groups founders,said.

The women said the goal is to form what they call a "virtual learning bubble."

"We're trying to break this down by location, break it down by need, and how these families can find one another and we're seeing the connections happen everyday," Jordan said.

Bailey, Jordan and Barron said seeing so many people helping one another is exactly what’s needed right now.

"I went to the home of the family that's going to be in our bubble last night, and my daughter hasn't laughed like that in a long time, and neither have her kids so being able to socialize safely is so important and i'm hoping that other parents do it too," Jordan said.

"It's really a great support network for parents and I think it's wonderful that we get to rely on each other to answer some of those questions that we have," Bailey said.

In the group page, they included a form for parents to fill out so they can make connections easier with other families nearby.

