A mobile home is destroyed after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Heath Jones with Toney Fire and Rescue told WAAY 31 the department got the call around 1 a.m. Fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Schooner Trail at the Countryside Mobile Home Park. When fire crews got there, Jones said the mobile home was fully engulfed. He said the home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. Meridianville, Hazel Green and Toney Fire Departments responded.