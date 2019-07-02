Madison County man charged with manslaughter in fatal 2017 crashes

A Madison County man is charged with manslaughter after a deadly wreck in 2017.

Charles Holladay, 43, was driving a dump truck when he slammed into the back of a line of slowed and stopped traffic on US Highway 231 in Hazel Green, according to the Madison County District Attorney's office.

Sidney Duckett, 54, was killed in the crash, and his wife, who was driving one of the vehicles Holladay hit, was severely injured. Two other people were also badly injured in the crash, according to State Troopers.

The District Attorney's office said the grand jury indicted Holladay. He is also facing three felony assault charges related to the crash.

Holladay was booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $75,000.

WAAY 31 is working to learn why Holladay is now facing criminal charges for the crash that happened on March 29, 2017.

