Madison County man's case sent to grand jury for lesser charge of attempted assault

A man accused of shooting at two lawmen will have his case presented to a Madison County grand jury.

Christopher Matthews was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder. On Wednesday, a judge found probable cause for the case to be sent to a grand jury for a lesser charge of two counts of first degree attempted assault.

Police said Matthews fired shots at a Madison County deputy and a Gurley police officer as they were responding to a suspicious person call in Gurley. They said once officers arrived on the scene, they located Matthews, who ran from them.

In court Wednesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office said Matthews stopped, turned around and fired 12 rounds at the officers from a close distance, but none of the bullets hit either officer. He then said Matthews was hit by one of the officers and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries.

Matthews' defense attorney argued with the bullets fired at such close range and no officer hit, there is no indication Matthews had the intention to kill either officer, so a charge of attempted assault would be more appropriate for the grand jury to hear. The judge agreed.

Matthews' attorney said his intent at the time of the shooting will be key in what charges Matthew is indicted on.

"I feel very confident that Ms. Barnett will be able to argue effectively to the jury that the state is not required to prove for an attempted murder any amount of injury or anything like that," said Larry Marsili, Matthews' defense attorney. "It's what the intent was at the moment that the trigger was pulled. Obviously, the defense and the state have different views on that, which is why we have the jury system in place."

Even though the judge has decided to send this case to the grand jury on the attempted assault charges, the grand jury could still choose to indict Matthews on the attempted murder charges instead. There is no set date on when the grand jury will hear this case.

For now, Matthews is being held in the Madison County Jail on the same bond amount. His attorney said they will try to get the bond reduced to reflect his current charges.