Madison County leaders look into potential mask requirement

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong told WAAY 31 he plans on meeting with healthcare leaders this week to discuss a potential mask ordinance.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said we need a mask ordinance right now. He also said he knows going forward, it will be hard to enforce. They've seen that difficulty firsthand when visitors have refused to wear masks inside their own facilities.

Spillers said face coverings reduce your risk of catching coronavirus and misinformation is leading to people believing otherwise.

"I think early data hurt us, because early in this process, some very prominent people came out and said masking is not going to do any good. There's still a lot of bad information on the internet that says masking doesn't do any good and masking can actually be bad for you. I can't find any reliable source that says it's bad for you, and I can find a lot of data that says it's a way to control the disease," said Spillers.

Strong said if the data and healthcare leaders say a mask ordinance is needed, he would look at passing a resolution at the next meeting. He said he would need the support of the Madison County sheriff to enforce it.