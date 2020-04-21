Leaders say Madison County has good supply of coronavirus personal protective equipment

With less than two weeks until Alabama's current stay-at-home order ends and businesses expecting to reopen, WAAY wanted to know more about the supply of personal protective equipment.

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth's small business committee said it believes there is enough PPE for businesses in the state to reopen

Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said there is good supply of PPE in Madison County, but it only takes a spike of cases for that to change. Strong said making sure the county re-opens and businesses have the supplies to protect their workers is important.

"Business as we remember it is over with. You'll start looking at large employers they have to protect their employees," Strong said.

Right now, Hudson said because of hard work there is a stable amount personal protective equipment here in Madison County.

"We are in a good place. A stable place, with our PPE. It is my understanding so are first responders and so are others through or emergency management process, but not too long ago we weren't in a good place," she said.

Strong said right now the goal is to get a good supply of PPE in case there is a surge of cases when businesses re-open and said the supply chain of PPE is much better than it was three weeks ago.

'We are in a reload process to get those supplies back up where they will sustain longer than 2 weeks because that's generally the normal supply chain," he said.

Strong said there is a lot to consider and factor in when it comes to the amount of PPE needed when businesses re-open and elective procedures resume.

"When we start looking at opening businesses it's more than just a couple of businesses. We're looking at the hospitals have to consider opening elective surgeries, Orthopedic, OB/GYN, and you start looking, ok there goes some of your supply chain to deal with that," he said

Hudson said she thinks there is probably enough PPE available for small business that have less than 500 employees to re-open and protect their employees.

"I have no reason to doubt their conclusion, but remember, small business is small, so we aren't talking about outfitting thousands of people with the same supply chain," she said.

Strong said he's working with the mayors of Huntsville and Madison to prepare for the next disaster after seeing what was needed like PPE during this pandemic. He also said they are talking daily as they look toward reopening the county.