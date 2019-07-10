Madison County lawn services see business heat up during hot weather

If you're trying to beat the heat by booking a lawn care service, you might be out of luck for the next couple of days.

Lawn companies across Madison County say they're getting so many calls, they're having to turn people away.

Pushing a lawnmower is probably the last thing many people want to do under the current heat advisory. Lawn care workers say that's exactly why their phones are ringing off the hook. They're warning employees what to look out for, to make sure they don't overheat.

"You stop sweating. You start getting stomach cramps. You might start getting a little dizzy," said Ron Gothart, the owner of Ron's Mobile Lawn Service.

That's what Gothart says he felt when heat exhaustion hit him one sunny day while working outside.

"When you get overheated and get sick or get nauseated, you've gone too far, and when you're gone too far, it's hard to recover back," he said.

He says that means his workers have to take it slow, but it's hard to do that when more and more people don't want to mow their own lawns in the heat.

"I've had to turn people away. I've had to turn two away today," said Gothart.

Gothart isn't alone. WAAY 31 called more than a dozen lawn care companies on Wednesday. The ones that responded said they've had to either turn away new clients, or reschedule appointments because of the heat.

"Business is good, but it's hot. You've got to take care of yourself," said Gothart.

Gothart says he tries to drink water, wear sunscreen, take breaks and wear a hat. He says his wife calls him every four hours to make sure he's doing just that.

"I wear sunscreen and a big hat," he said. "I don't have on my hat today so I'll be in trouble."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend if you own a lawn care company, check in with your workers when the temp gets this hot, remind them about the dangers of heat exhaustion and stress the importance of staying hydrated.