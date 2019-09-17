Madison County law enforcement agencies honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer

Law enforcement agencies across the state are mourning Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette. He was shot and killed while serving a felony warrant Monday night.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw, the spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, is also the president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

"Just brings home the fact that on any day that may be normal to you or anyone else, that something as this you could face, that you could be injured and you could die in the line of duty," he said.

Shaw said Monday night's shooting happened while Officer Dornell Cousette was carrying out a normal task for any officer serving a warrant.

While any law enforcement officer can identify with the danger, the death hits particularly close to home for Curtis Summerville, the State Trooper spokesman in Huntsville.

"Prior to me becoming an Alabama State Trooper, I was a Tuscaloosa police officer. I worked there some years ago. You basically have good people there and some people who tend to do things they shouldn't do," he said.

Trooper Summerville was a patrol officer at the department for two years. He said his family lives outside of Tuscaloosa and that he used to patrol in the same district Officer Cousette was shot in.

"As soon as they said this incident happened, I immediately knew what street it was on, because I worked that particular district of Tuscaloosa," he said.

He didn't know Officer Cousette, but he knows the streets he worked and is saddened by the loss of his brother in blue.

Shaw said Cousette is the fourth officer in the state this year to be shot and killed in the line of duty. He hopes the violence against law enforcement stops.

"We would hope that it would spread a message that this is the wrong thing to do. This is the wrong way to react to law enforcement interactions and that there are other alternatives that a person such as this suspect can take in order to have a different outcome to the situation," he said.

Shaw said once funeral arrangements are announced, they'll send honor guards to the officer's funeral. The Huntsville Police Department said it plans to send officers as well.

Law enforcement agencies in Madison County and across the state have draped their badges in honor of the fallen officer.

Shaw shared since 1880, there have been 23 line of duty deaths for law enforcement in Madison County. That includes the sheriff's office and the Huntsville and Madison police departments, along with smaller agencies in communities.