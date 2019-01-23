Clear
Madison County juvenile charged in Alabaster school threat

The juvenile, who is not identified by name due to their age, was charged with terrorist threat, a felony.

Jan. 23, 2019
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabaster Police Department has arrested a Madison County juvenile in connection with a school threat.

In a press release, the department said it was notified of a phoned-in threat to Thompson High School about 1 p.m. Jan. 10.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified a juvenile from Madison County as the offender, according to the release.

“Threats to schools will never be taken lightly,” Chief Curtis Rigney said in the release. “The Alabaster Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure the safety of our children.”

The Huntsville Police Department also participated in the investigation.

