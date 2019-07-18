Madison County judge considering bond for man accused of raping, burning woman

A Madison County judge is now deciding whether or not to grant bond to a Huntsville man facing multiple charges.

Luke Cole was arrested and charged with kidnapping first-degree (kidnapping an adult for sexual assault), rape first-degree (rape strong arm), and assault first-degree (aggravated assault non-family-knife) in April after Huntsville police say he burned and raped a woman he met on Facebook.

In court Thursday, his lawyer asked for Cole's bond to be reduced. However, the state asked for the judge to deny the bond. They said they believe the bond is fair and they think Cole is a flight risk.

"And we argued that it was within the limits and that he's had a history of failure to appear and that he is a danger to the community and shouldn't be let out," said Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann.

Gann said he believes the nature of this case is what makes Cole a threat to the community. According to police, the vicitm went to Cole's house after meeting on Facebook. That's where he assualted and raped her. The victim in the case was able to escape from Cole and ran to a nearby apartment complex for help. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. Police said her injuries were serious and that Cole had burned all of her body, including her private areas.

Cole's bond is currently set at $150,000 for all charges. He's currently being held at the Madison County Jail.