Madison County Jail switches to digitized mail

Starting Thursday, all mail sent to Madison County inmates will be delivered in digital form only.

The sheriff says it's all part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus and cut down the chance for contraband in the jail. Once mail gets to the sheriff's office, it will be scanned.

Inmates will only see that digital version. That original mail will be put on hold for seven days. During that time, an inmate can designate someone to come pick it up. This includes things like letters, cards and pictures. This won't apply to things like books sent directly from the publisher.

“This change to our mail system is necessary to both protecting the inmates and jail staff members from the on-going threat of exposure to Covid-19, as well as to help control the possibility of inmates receiving illegal drugs and other dangerous substances through the mail system. By offering this service, we hope to provide an extra barrier for those seeking to send illegal drugs and other contraband into our jail facility. This mail process is a proactive response to ensure the health and safety of the jail staff and inmates of the jail. We believe that this will enhance our security tremendously," said Sheriff Kevin Turner.