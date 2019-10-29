Madison County investigators say manslaughter suspect shot friend after handling gun recklessly

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Jacob Bearden shot and killed his friend Monday night at a shopping center on Highway 431, near Old Highway 431.

"My heart just kind of, like, sank, because they said that somebody had died...I didn't know who...But somebody," said a neighbor who asked to not be identified.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the victim is 21-year-old Nathan Helton. They say they don't think Jacob Bearden meant to shoot his friend, but he's now charged with manslaughter.

People we spoke to said they've seen Bearden and Helton at the shopping center.

"Anybody getting shot, especially young kids, shouldn't happen," said Richard Blanch.

Blanch came by to check on his friend who owns a vape shop in the center, after hearing about the shooting.

A nearby nail salon owner showed us a short surveillance clip from Monday night at 8:22 after Helton was shot. You see a young man, who looks like Bearden, knock on the salon's back door and try to open it.

Hours later, around 1:30 in the morning, an investigator with a flashlight looks at something behind the door, too. The salon owners say they were concerned when they watched the footage, but neighbors say they aren't afraid to head back to the shopping center.

"I'll go back over there. I mean, I'm not afraid to go over there. Like I said, nothing ever goes on around here. It's always quiet," said a neighbor.

Deputies couldn't say where in the shopping center the shooting happened. Investigators say they also found drugs at the scene, but haven't said how much or what kind.