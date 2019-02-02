Madison County inmate dies, launching investigation

Officials are investigating the death of a Madison County Jail inmate.

David Cooper, 46, was in the jail's medical unit and was transported overnight to Huntsville Hospital, said Lt. Donny Shaw, Madison Couty Sheriff's Office spokesman. Shaw said the cause of death, initially, is natural causes.

A death investigation will be conducted and the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Shaw said.

Cooper was housed in the medical unit due to a pre-existing medical condition prior to his arrest by Huntsville Police for third-degree domestic violence in September.