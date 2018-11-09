Madison County inmate charged with destroying state property

Bradford Thomas Kubicsek, 32, was arrested on November 8, 2017 and charged with trafficking opium near the Hardees on Madison Boulevard near the corner of Wall Triana Highway. He was indicted on that charge back on April 6, 2018.

Kubicsek was originally set for a jury trial on that charge for June 25, 2018, but failed to appear and a capias warrant was issued for his arrest. He will now have an arraignment hearing on that charge on January 10 and will go to trial on that on January 14.

While he was being held in the Madison County Jail, he was indicted on charges of destruction of state property and attempted arson 2nd degree. His arraignment and trial dates for these charges are the same as the ones for the trafficking charge.

He was indicted on November 2.