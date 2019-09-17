Madison County honoring fallen officer at career technical school

The officer who lost his life in the line of duty Monday night in Tuscaloosa is being honored in North Alabama.

The law enforcement program at the Madison County Career Technical Center honors every officer who lost their life nationally and on a bulletin, they honor the 10 officers who have lost their lives since the start of the school year.

Burnie Stedham is one of the instructors for the program at the schools and tells WAAY 31, "We talk about the positive things, like training. We talk about how the numbers are hopefully going down, what causes it. Everyone of these has a story behind it...they learn something and they pass it on and talk about it and train for it and to teach the next group what happened and for it to not happen again."

On Tuesday, officers in the area draped their badges with black bars to honor Officer Dornell Cousette who was shot and killed while serving a warrant.

Stedham says he tries to prepare his students for all situations if they become officers through real-life training.

"We watch videos. We listen to calls that come out and they understand that all of these can be involved with, potentially, people that want to harm you or harm someone else," he said.

State Trooper Curtis Summerville says he used to work for the Tuscaloosa Police Department and even remembers the exact street where the officer was killed.

"As soon as they said this incident happened, I immediately knew what street it was on, because I worked that particular district in Tuscaloosa," he said.

Summerville says even though he doesn't know the trooper, he still sent his condolences to the police department there.

Officer Cousette is the fourth officer to be shot and killed in the state of Alabama this year.