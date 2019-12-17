Madison County homeowner cleans up after tornado damages home

David Wazele's home on Running Brook Court was hit by a tornado Monday night.

Tuesday morning, with the help of his church family, he began the cleanup process. Trying to stay optimistic, he jokingly told WAAY 31 his home took the hit for the neighborhood, but he's happy he and his wife made it out safely.

"It's just possessions. Everyone was okay and that's all that matters," said Wazele.

Wazele and his wife were home when that storm rolled through. He said the swaying of his neighbors' trees alerted him that something was heading their way.

"It looked sort of like a fog. It got real foggy, and I could feel the pressure change," he said.

That's when he and his wife hid in a bathroom.

David McDonald lives right behind Wazele. He actually saw the storm hit his neighbors' home.

"The first thing I noticed is that the trampoline in the backyard was gone, and then, immediately noticed that the top of this house was missing," said McDonald.