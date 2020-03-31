Madison County high school students react to graduation being postponed

WAAY 31 spoke to high school seniors after the Madison County School District announced it's postponing graduation because of Coronavirus.

"It's definitely heartbreaking because we've worked so hard for four years," said Hazel Green High School senior, Lauren Knox.

"It's more than anything kind of stressful and upsetting in a way," said Hazel Green High School senior, Alyssa Kennedy.

Hazel Green High School seniors say they're upset that the Coronavirus is interfering with their end of the year activities.

"I feel like they are trying to protect us in the best way possible but I also feel like seniors are having to miss out on a lot of things we were supposed to have," said Knox.

Madison County Schools announced on Tuesday that graduation is being pushed back to a later date. The official day hasn't been confirmed, but the district said it could be later this summer.

"I was supposed to start college in the fall and now they're talking about not even having graduation until close to August and that's when we are supposed to go to college," said Knox.

Senior Alyssa Kennedy says she is trying to stay positive through the changes.

"Well, we are going to have a graduation regardless so it's really not that big of a deal," said Kennedy.

She says she is looking forward to the moment she can walk across the graduation stage.

"It'll be like kind of the symbol that everything's over, well hopefully it will be over, like the whole Coronavirus thing," said Kennedy.

Knox believes everything will be okay.

"Our senior class is strong and I feel like we have each other's backs no matter what. I feel like if we are here for each other and comfort each other, we will get through it."

The district said it's still working on some specifics for the end of the school year, but here's what the superintendent shared today:

"Seniors on track to graduate as of the 3rd reporting period will be considered as meeting graduation requirements

students who still need to complete coursework will be provided with chromebooks and wifi-hotspots if needed.

Students who aren't on track to graduate will be given the chance for credit recovery immediately - instead of waiting until summer."