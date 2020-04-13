Clear
Madison County high school graduations set for mid-July

Madison County Schools released the dates for 2020 high school graduations.

Madison County high school graduation ceremonies are set for mid-July.

On Monday, the Madison County Schools district released tentative dates for the graduations at the Von Braun Center. It says these are subject to change depending on state and federal guidelines regarding coronavirus.

You can find the schedule for rehearsals and graduations below:

