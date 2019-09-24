Madison County hasn’t formally adopted transportation plan, as required by Rebuild Alabama Act

Madison County is the only county in Alabama to not formally adopt a transportation plan, as required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Madison County stands to gain $2 million from the 6 cent tax increase that went into effect the first of the month. WAAY 31 spent the day calling officials to find out why Madison County missed the deadline.

The deadline to adopt the plan and submit a list of priority projects was August 30th. Not all counties made the deadline, but as it stands right now, Madison County is the only one that hasn't submitted its plan.

Some taxpayers say that's frustrating. Richard White, who lives in New Hope, isn't a fan of the gas tax increase to begin with.

"People need to know....If you're gonna spend all that money," he said. "Let me keep it in my pocket."

He says now that he's paying an extra 6 cents at the pump, he wants to know what his money is paying for.

As it turns out, the law requires counties to be transparent. The Rebuild Alabama act, which Governor Kay Ivey signed this year, required every county to adopt an annual transportation plan detailing what projects it would prioritize with anticipated revenue from the gas tax increase.

We reached out to the governor's office and the Alabama Department of Transportation, and both referred us to the Madison County Commission.

A commission official said the roads to be picked are on the agenda for next week's meeting, but they couldn't tell us about the deadline or why they missed it. We called the commission chairman and we are waiting to hear back.

The executive director of the Association of County Commissions, which posts each county's plan, provided some insight into what might've happened. He said because this is the first year for the requirement, there will be some issues to overcome, and Madison County has been considering "a number of issues when it comes to the revenue."

Taking a look across North Alabama, Colbert, Limestone, Morgan and Marshall counties all submitted their plans before August 28th. Colbert was the earliest to submit and had the most projects requested by far.

Until White knows for sure what roads will be fixed in Madison County, he's holding out hope it's the road he lives on.

"Chunks of concrete come out everyday. It's all to pieces," he said.

We learned from the Association of Commissions that while the deadline was the end of last month, there's no penalty in the law for missing it.