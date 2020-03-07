Madison County groups clean up debris, cut trees after Nashville tornadoes

Crews from Madison County are helping clean up homes and properties that were destroyed by the tornadoes.

About 20 people from the Prepare and Respond Disaster Response Team and Eight Days of Hope are in Mount Juliet, TN where a EF-3 tornado hit Tuesday morning. They worked to remove hundreds of trees that were knocked down from the strong winds.

The groups told us how important it is to help in this disaster. The groups helped clean up and saw down hundreds of fallen trees on people's yards from Friday into Sunday.

They brought supplies to help chop up trees and tarps for homes that were missing part of their roofs.

People who's homes were destroyed tell us it's a miracle both Madison County groups are here to help clean up, because they wouldn't be able to do it by themselves.

They say it's expensive and timely to hire someone to clean up fallen trees and they're thankful the madison county crews are here to take those costs away.

We spoke with one man from Eight Days of Hope about why he decided to help with the clean up.

"Our area there in Madison County has been effected many times so I mean no matter how many times you see the devastation it's just good to go out and help your neighbors and that's why we're here," says Jason Blaxton.