Madison County grand jury indicts man for manslaughter, DUI, leaving the scene in deadly 2018 crash

A man who got in a deadly wreck while intoxicated has been indicted by a grand jury, court documents say.

Jose Sanchez was indicted on Sept. 13th for manslaughter, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. State troopers say Sanchez was too drunk to drive when his car crossed the center line and hit another car head on.

That accident happened in 2018. Jalissa Garner was pronounced dead at the scene.

