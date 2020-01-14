Madison County getting new license plate office, sheriff's office substation

Work is underway in Madison County to make it easier for you to get a new license plate.

The office off US Highway 72 east in Brownsboro will also serve as a substation for the sheriff's office.

Joyce Remson said she's excited she will soon be able to get her tag renewed much closer to her home.

"We have a lot of older people who live out here, so that will make it more convenient for them, too," she said.

Craig Hill, Madison County District 3 Commissioner, said currently the closest tag renewal office for the Brownsboro area is the courthouse about 12 miles away.

Remson said she usually drives out of the way to avoid the long lines at the courthouse.

"We normally go to Merdianville to get our tags because it’s not as crowded," she explained.

County workers are hoping to have the building open by the end of February. The new building will also have an office for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"We’re excited about having a deputy in this area. Most of the time they will have an office here and come in and out. They will patrol most of the time but be able to to come here for an office," Hill said.

Remson hopes the substation will cut down on response time if she ever needs to call authorities.

"We're out in the county, and sometimes people forget that we are out here and we need protecting, too," she said.

The county said the project will cost about $300,000 and is located at the former site of the Forestry Commission.