Madison County first responders host National Night Out in Huntsville

In an ongoing effort to better educated the community about their work emergency responders from around the country participated in the annual National Night Out program on Tuesday evening.

In Huntsville, organizations like the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) among many others brought their gear and personnel to the Jaycee Community Building.

They offered demonstrations of procedures and tools used during investigations and emergency operations to give residents a better understanding about the work they do on a daily basis.

A K9 unit was brought out to demonstrate tracking, the bomb inspecting robot was on full display and folks got the chance to climb into the back of a SWAT vehicle.

James Herwig joined his family at Tuesday night's event. He said it is a great opportunity for people in the community.

"For one thing, I think it's great for the families who show up to see the services that are available, the expertise that's available. Plus, it's a great recruiting platform. There's a lot of kids who come here and say, 'Wow! This is so great! It's so exciting! I want to do this too!'" said Herwig.

60 cities around Alabama participated in the event. This year marks the 36th anniversary of National Night Out. For more information, click here.