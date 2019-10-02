Toney Fire and Rescue says multiple departments battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home on Kelsey Lynn Lane.
Crews responded at 4:47 p.m. to find heavy smoke showing. Toney Fire says the fire had spread from the basement into the attic.
It took crews about 45 minutes to control the fire, and they later used foam to extinguish hot spots.
Monrovia Fire and Rescue, Harvest Fire and Rescue and Toney Fire and Rescue responded. No one was injured and the American Red Cross is helping the family.
Related Content
- Madison County fire departments extinguish residential fire on Kelsey Lynn Lane
- Rumor Extinguished: Littleville Volunteer Fire Department to remain operational
- 2,000 New residential properties coming to Madison
- Moulton fire extinguished nearly two days later
- 9 fire departments, 60 firefighters extinguish fire at Fort Payne Public Works
- More than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work recalled
- Decatur firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Interstate 65
- Man hurt in Madison County garage fire
- Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County
- Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family
Scroll for more content...