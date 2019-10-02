Clear

Madison County fire departments extinguish residential fire on Kelsey Lynn Lane

The fire was at a home on Kelsey Lynn Lane.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Toney Fire and Rescue says multiple departments battled a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home on Kelsey Lynn Lane.

Crews responded at 4:47 p.m. to find heavy smoke showing. Toney Fire says the fire had spread from the basement into the attic.

It took crews about 45 minutes to control the fire, and they later used foam to extinguish hot spots.

Monrovia Fire and Rescue, Harvest Fire and Rescue and Toney Fire and Rescue responded. No one was injured and the American Red Cross is helping the family. 

