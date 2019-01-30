Clear
Madison County fire crews respond to structure fire on Ventana Circle

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County fire crews are at a structure fire on Ventana Circle. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

WAAY 31 has a reported on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

