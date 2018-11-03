Madison County ex-jailer charged with sex crime

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A former north Alabama jail guard faces criminal charges over allegations that he was sexually involved with a female inmate.

Local news media report that Victor Flores De Leon Jr. turned himself in last month to Madison County officials on one charge of custodial sexual misconduct.

Madison County jail spokesman Brent Patterson says the incident supposedly happened Oct. 9 in the jail in Huntsville and was reported the same day. He says he can't share details of what investigators believe happen because the case is ongoing.

De Leon had been working at the jail for about two years but has resigned.

He's free on $7,500 bail, but Patterson says De Leon could face more charges.