Madison County emergency response crews prepared for bad weather

Monday night the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department had their trucks loaded and crews on standby.

"This generator can run corded saws, corded power tools, anything we might need tonight in this weather," Hazel Green volunteer firefighter Alec Manke said.

Manke and his fellow volunteer firefighters are ready to jump in and help if needed.

"We also have fuel for it, and we have some maintenance stuff for the chainsaw," Manke said.

Manke is new to the team and hasn't worked a North Alabama severe weather event, but he did go down to Lee County back in March to help those in need after tornadoes hit the area. He said the experience prepared him to deal with storm damage.

"It prepared me knowing that something bad could happen, and I may see stuff that I never saw before," Manke said.

In the city of Madison, 12 public works employees are on standby and ready to be called in if they're needed. In Huntsville, there's a crew prepared to respond to any issues after hours.

Back in Hazel Green, Manke told WAAY 31 they may find themselves removing fallen trees and putting tarps on houses. He said he's even prepared for search and rescue.

"If a house gets torn down then we go and search and make sure there's nobody there that needs help," Manke said.

Manke said that's why the chainsaw is probably the most important tool on the truck. He also said the truck is equipped with lights and a generator.