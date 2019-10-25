Madison County emergency officials prepare for wet weekend

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on the weather.

Officers with EMA are keeping track of the forecast, but due to the drought, flooding from the rain Friday will not necessarily be an issue in Madison County.



"If there was a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service, then we would start monitoring," an EMA officer, Chris Reed, said.

Reed said the rainfall should not cause too many issues, but when severe weather strikes, his team is equipped to handle it.

"When we had our flooding this spring, we actually had meetings with the partners we worked with, public works, the major, the engineering department, all of them," Reed said. "You know, constantly in contact with the weather service, by phone or radio, to get frequent updates."

Reed said the main issues to expect this weekend are slick roads and drains clogged with leaves. He said Public Works will stay on top of that issue.

"Keep in mind, we've been so very dry and we need the rain," Reed said. "We really do for the few crops that remain, for fall growing season and just for water table replenishment."

We reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation to see if the rain will impact current projects. The spokesperson said it will only delay projects a day, but points out most projects are almost complete.