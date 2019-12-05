Clear
Madison County emergency crews responding to structure fire on J Cross Road

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on J Cross Road. 

Toney Fire and Rescue and the Bobo Fire Department are at the scene. The public is urged to avoid the area. 

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates. 

