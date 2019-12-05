Madison County emergency crews responding to structure fire on J Cross Road

Madison County emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on J Cross Road.
Toney Fire and Rescue and the Bobo Fire Department are at the scene. The public is urged to avoid the area.
