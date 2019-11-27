Clear
Madison County emergency crews extinguish fire on Matt's Way

Credit: Toney Fire & Rescue on Twitter

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County emergency crews responded to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon on Matt’s Way.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes of their arrival. When they arrived, the home was almost fully involved. The call about the fire came in around 11:35 a.m.

Officials say the home is a total loss. They don't know the cause of the fire at this time. 

Two people were living in home. A man and a woman were treated and released after the fire. Two dogs were rescued in the fire, but a third one died.

Bobo, Hazel Green, Meridianville and Toney fire crews were at the scene. The Red Cross responded to help the family.

