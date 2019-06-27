Madison County elementary schools will dismiss students later next year

A big change is coming to Madison County elementary schools.

Parents are just now learning kids will be in class an extra 15 minutes. That's causing concern for some parents with kids in different grade levels.

Samantha Bailey is a mother of two. Her son is in third grade at Hazel Green Elementary, and her daughter attends sixth grade at Moores Mill. She says she's all about her son getting more time in the classroom.

"It will be a big adjustment for the smaller elementary things, but in the long run, I think it benefits them as far as getting more hours in school," Bailey said.

However, she is worried about picking her kids up on time, since they'll be dismissed at the same time.

"It's kinda hard to be in two places at once," Bailey said. "Any time you change a school schedule, it means parents have to adjust."

Madison County Schools extended days for elementary students because of a state requirement. Now, the change in school time is bringing millions of dollars into the district, and they are using that money to fire up the next school year.

The district received $5 million. That freed up extra money in its general fund, which was used to buy 20 new buses. They'll buy another 20 in January.

For Bailey, buses aren't an option, but she's feeling better after talking with the principal of Moores Mill Intermediate, who says they'll keep the car lines open and will slide the timeline for after-school care.

Kindergarten and "K-through-8" schools will get out at 2:45 p.m. this school year. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 3:30 p.m.