A Madison County elementary school now has a resource for students in need.

It's called the Care Closet, and Riverton Elementary students can pick up food, clothing, school supplies and anything else they may need during or after the school day. Everything is free.

A parent, Shelly Aultman, created the Care closet after hearing stories about students who didn't have things they needed. Now, it's being used in six Madison County schools.

"I had no clue that it would grow. I really thought it would die out, maybe be a one year thing, but I just receive so much joy by helping the community, being a part of the community. We live in a wonderful community that donates and volunteers so much that it's just such a blessing and amazing to see," Aultman said.

Aultman said they're asking for clothing donations of all sizes and all seasons to accommodate for any situation a child may be in. She hopes to have more space by summer.