Photo Gallery 1 Images
For the fourth straight year, the Madison County Commission unveiled a flag from the rooftop of the Madison County Courthouse in honor of Veterans Day.
The flag takes up nearly the entire side of the building. It faces the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial and will be displayed until Nov. 12.
“In Madison County, we are very proud of our local veterans who have honorably served our great nation. We are thankful for their commitment to preserving our freedom,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. “This flag is flown in honor and respect of all our Madison County veterans.”
Related Content
- Madison County displays American flag in honor of Veterans Day
- Flint honored at Madison County after missing signing day
- Downtown Rescue Mission honors veterans
- Arab honors veterans in ceremony
- D-Day 75: Nations honor veterans, memory of fallen troops
- Madison County law enforcement agencies honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer
- Madison County honoring fallen officer at career technical school
- Madison County Tiger walk
- CES Day 1: Robo-butlers and multi-view displays
- Madison residents honored with Gold Star
Scroll for more content...