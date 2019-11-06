Clear

Madison County displays American flag in honor of Veterans Day

Credit: Madison County Commission

The flag will be displayed until Nov. 12.

Nov 6, 2019
Ashley Thusius

For the fourth straight year, the Madison County Commission unveiled a flag from the rooftop of the Madison County Courthouse in honor of Veterans Day.

The flag takes up nearly the entire side of the building. It faces the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial and will be displayed until Nov. 12.

“In Madison County, we are very proud of our local veterans who have honorably served our great nation. We are thankful for their commitment to preserving our freedom,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. “This flag is flown in honor and respect of all our Madison County veterans.”

