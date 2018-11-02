Clear

Madison County detention officer arrested for having sex with female inmate

It is possible the suspect will face additional charges.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 9:16 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A spokesperson for the Madison County Jail confirmed with WAAY-31 the arrest of a former detentions officer on accusations he had sex with a female inmate. Victor Flores De Leon is free on $7,500 bond after he turned himself in and was arrested on October 23rd. According to the spokesman, the alleged encounter occurred on October 9th; an investigation began almost immediately. De Leon resigned when he learned of the investigation. He'd been with the sheriff's office for two years. The spokesman said it is possible he will face additional charges.

