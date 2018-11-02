A spokesperson for the Madison County Jail confirmed with WAAY-31 the arrest of a former detentions officer on accusations he had sex with a female inmate. Victor Flores De Leon is free on $7,500 bond after he turned himself in and was arrested on October 23rd. According to the spokesman, the alleged encounter occurred on October 9th; an investigation began almost immediately. De Leon resigned when he learned of the investigation. He'd been with the sheriff's office for two years. The spokesman said it is possible he will face additional charges.
Related Content
- Madison County detention officer arrested for having sex with female inmate
- Escaped inmate in Madison County recaptured
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
- A design flaw at the Lauderdale County Detention Center is how escaped inmate got away again
- Madison County Tiger walk
- Defendants ask judge to dismiss Madison County Sheriff's Office sex harassment lawsuits
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Huntsville man sentenced for child-sex trafficking in Madison County
- Convicted sex offender asks Madison County judge for castration
- Texas police arrest Alabama inmate in 1974 death of officer
Scroll for more content...