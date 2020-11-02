Madison County deputies will monitor voting precincts

If you plan on casting your ballot in person on Tuesday, WAAY 31 learned how law enforcement is getting ready for the election.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is in charge of security at all polling places across the county. They said you can expect to see deputies at your polling location, and that's something they do for every general election.

Brent Patterson, the sheriff's office spokesperson, said the agency coordinated with county election officials to develop strategies and operational protocols to make sure everything runs smoothly. He said poll workers are trained to spot any issues with voting and having deputies nearby will help them take care of any issues as quickly and safely as possible.

Patterson said the sheriff's office's goal is to make sure voters are safe and keep the election's integrity intact.

"Our message is this: 'Come out and vote.' We want everybody to vote, and also, we want people to vote and not have to worry about coming out and exercising their constitutional right."

Patterson said they're not expecting any issues tomorrow, but deputies will be monitoring both in and outside of polling precincts just in case.