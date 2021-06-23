Madison County couple turns their grief into support for other families after losing a newborn

One husband and wife are using their real-life grief to support other families who’ve lost a newborn.

The couple created Ryker’s Rainbow in memory of their son, Ryker.

“My mom gave me a book called Mommy Please Don't Cry There Are No Tears in Heaven,” said Lacey Schoff, Mom of Ryker and Co-founder of Ryker's Rainbow. “It's just a beautiful book about a child living in heaven.”

Once Lacey Schoff read the book, she knew she wanted to share the book with other mothers.

“We called Huntsville Hospital to see how we could donate these books to the families,” said Lacey Schoff.

Once the idea was in motion to donate books to the hospital. Lacey and Hans published a fundraiser on Facebook. To the family's surprise, they raised $14,000.

With that money, the Schoff's knew they wanted to provide more for families experiencing child loss. They’ve donated 75 gift boxes across the Huntsville Hospital system to help families dealing with child loss.

"From just the book we added in the memory plate, so the book was the start and then the memory plate kind of came along and ever since then we kept growing it, now with the gift boxes," said Lacey Schoff.

Now, the non-profit is able to help families with medical expenses, as well as gift boxes to local hospitals.

"It helps the mama to have something to take care of herself," said Marie Burgess, Director of Labor and Delivery at Decatur Morgan Hospital. "Keep with her forever - those moments, of reading a book and seeing other people's thoughts, and the little cards they have so they can send a thank you note to someone who has donated to this, it just blew us away."

The Schoff's say they didn't start Ryker's Rainbow, their son did. They said he's hard at work in Heaven.

"It allows us to provide light in the ultimate time of darkness for families," said Lacey Schoff.

"We got a lot of support from so many people, unexpected, and a lot of love and we want to pay that forward," said Hans Schoff.

Lacey and Hans Schoff said they're always looking for financial support so that they can help more families, and no family is too far. They've helped couples across the country.

If you know someone struggling with child loss, please ask the Schoff's for help through Ryker's Rainbow.