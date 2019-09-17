Clear
Madison County could be eligible for free book program

The program stems from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library where children five years old and younger can get a free book, monthly.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

A mom is on a mission to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Madison County.

The program gives kids a free book every month, from birth through age five. Anyone can sign up, and it's free regardless of income.

In order to get a system started here, they'll need corporate or individual sponsors. It's $30 a year for every child who signs up.

Hannah May is taking to Facebook to drum up support. She says the program is needed to boost early learning skills.

“It’s a great opportunity to give our community a head start above others. I think with parents being able to interact with their children on a daily basis, as far as reading and teaching colors and shapes and stuff like that, would be a great advantage for our education system,” said May.

May said they’d like to start sending out books next month, but they need to get donations.

