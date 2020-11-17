Madison County coroner identifies man shot and killed in standoff with Huntsville police

The Madison County coroner has identified a man killed in a late night standoff with Huntsville police as 41-year-old Bradley Pugh.

Huntsville police are investigating what led up to Pugh, who they say was armed, being shot and killed by officers.

Police negotiators talked to him as he stood on top of a restaurant in Five Points waving a gun around.

The incident happened in Five Points at Ted's Bar-B-Q and ended nearby on Dement Street where police say Pugh pointed a gun at them, causing them to shoot him. It ended hours after police found Pugh standing on top of the restaurant.

The area is back open Tuesday after being shut down for nearly 12 hours for the investigation.

Right now, police aren't releasing how or why Pugh was on the roof of Ted's Bar-B-Q.

Neighbors said they heard an officer talking with him asking him to drop the weapon, but he refused.

"We heard the policeman ask for him to drop his weapon. He did not say 'gun.' He said 'drop your weapon. You need to drop your weapon,' and he didn't," said Sandra Rhodes. "They were trying to talk him down and ask him what the problem was and he was just unleashing profanities. Just 'F this' constantly."

Police say Pugh did finally come down on a ladder but soon took off running from them before turning around and pointing a weapon at officers. It's unclear how many officers shot at him.

We are working to learn how many officers are on paid leave or administrative duties, which is standard protocol in these types of investigations.