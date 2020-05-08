The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a theft suspect.
The department says Jason Michael Avalos, who also goes by the name of Jason Mavalos, is doing construction work under Spartan Inc. and is wanted for a theft of property first degree warrant.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Andrew at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov. The department says if you paid Avalos for work that he has not completed, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 256-722-7181 and file a report.
Related Content
- Madison County construction worker wanted in theft investigation
- Madison County sheriff wants help identifying theft suspect
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks Porsche theft suspect
- Madison County workers cleaning up Ditto Landing
- Madison police investigating shooting
- Boaz police want help identifying man in theft investigation
- Madison County sheriff: Suspect wanted after theft in Mt. Carmel School area
- Madison County sheriff wants help finding suspects responsible for motorcycle theft
Scroll for more content...