Madison County construction worker wanted in theft investigation

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a theft suspect.

The department says Jason Michael Avalos, who also goes by the name of Jason Mavalos, is doing construction work under Spartan Inc. and is wanted for a theft of property first degree warrant.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Investigator Andrew at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov. The department says if you paid Avalos for work that he has not completed, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 256-722-7181 and file a report.