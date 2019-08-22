Clear
Madison County Schools Career Tech Center receives HVAC units

Students will learn the parts and operations of an A/C unit.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Madison County students will now be able to learn a little bit about air conditioning units. Thursday morning Southern Comfort HVAC services donated two HVAC units to the Career Tech Center. The total cost of the units and parts is about $10,000. Students will learn how to disassemble and fix air conditioning units. Representatives from Southern Comfort HVAC services told the students there's a shortage of electricians right now and students could get a job immediately out of college working with air conditioning.

"It's the best feeling in the world being able to know at the end of the day, you'll be okay. Even if you don't go to college, somebody will hire you because you have that knowledge," said Sparkman High School senior, Austin Latham.

"They are only going to get better and have more to put on an application after being in this program," said career technical administrator, Melissa Robertson.

Administrators said the population in Huntsville is continually growing, so there's a need for A/C workers and it's important for students to have this skill set.

