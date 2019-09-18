Clear
Madison County considers a Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority

The Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority Board will be discussed at Wednesday's commission meeting.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Madison County Commission Board is discussing the creation of a new committee. Wednesday morning commission members will consider a new Madison County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority Board. This comes a little more than one week after an investigation began at one of Huntsville's oldest cemeteries. The man who owns property at Richards Cemetery could face criminal charges for removing or damaging graves and grave markers. Right now the investigation is ongoing to determine if the historic cemetery was unlawfully disturbed. Richards cemetery dates back to the mid-1800's and according to the Alabama Historical Commission in order to build on historical land, you must have a permit to restore, preserve or relocate human burial remains. The agenda for Wednesday says the commission will be announcing appointments to the cemetery authority's board of directors. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.

