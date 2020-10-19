Madison Co. confederate monument may be moved soon, according to a commissioner

Monday, WAAY31 learned the confederate monument in front of the Madison County courthouse may be moved soon.

That is according to Commissioner Roger Jones. He told WAAY31 he believes it will be relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery.

Jones said it could be sometime in the next couple days, but he did not give an official timeline.

The Madison County Commission did send a waiver request to the State Historical Monument Committee. However, the committee denied their request for a waiver because they do not have jurisdiction for monuments in place for more than 40 years.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we gather more information.