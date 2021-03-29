Madison County community comes together to raise donations for Alabama tornado victims

People are coming together in Madison County to help Alabamians impacted by the tornadoes.

Liberty Middle School and the Madison County Commissioner's office for District Two are accepting donations the entire week to help those in need.

Liberty Middle School collects donations for tornado victims. Liberty Middle School collects donations for tornado victims.

The principal at Liberty Middle School said the school will take any donations they can get to help those in need.

"I understand to a degree what families may be going through," said Liberty Middle School Principal Shannon Brown.

That's because back in 2011, Shannon Brown was personally impacted by tornadoes.

"I was directly impacted April 27th of 2011 when I lost my daughter to tornadoes that went through Tuscaloosa, so something like this is near and dear to my heart," said Brown.

Now, Brown wants his students to understand why they should help.

"I just want to try to help my kids understand that while it may be little, we want to do something for the people around the Birmingham area," said Brown.

"In 2011, Madison County was hit pretty hard with tornadoes, and we had so many communities from outlying areas around the state, came here, helped us and made a huge difference," said Steve Haraway, Madison County Commissioner for District Two.

Now, Madison County is doing that for the areas impacted by the recent tornadoes.

Liberty Middle School has already collected enough donations to fill a room. There were so many donations, though, that they had to be moved to the commissioner's office.

"We've already had a small trailer completely filled up. We've got a lot of stuff inside and we've got a lot of people calling asking about it, so I think we're in good shape," said Haraway.

Brown says he wishes they could fill up three to four 18-wheelers, but he's grateful for what the community has donated so far so they can help people in need.

"Without a doubt, at some point in time, everybody's going to need somebody and that's Liberty Middle School," said Brown.

Both Liberty Middle School and the Madison County Commissioner's office for District Two will be accepting donations until Friday at 4 p.m. Then, those items will be distributed to the areas that need them.