Madison County commissioners to discuss county-wide noise ordinance

On Wednesday, the Madison County Commission will discuss implementing a noise ordinance in the county.

WAAY 31 spoke with Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver on why this is a big step in the right direction.

In the city of Huntsville and in Madison, there is already a noise ordinance. Vandiver said the push for a county-wide ordinance is something that's hard to do.

Almost a year ago, 65% of voters approved a noise ordinance for the county. Now, commissioners are working on drafting up a solid plan.

Commissioner Vandiver couldn't talk specifics but told WAAY 31 if passed, violators could be charged with a Class-C felony. He said at Wednesday morning's commission meeting, it'll be the first time they've had a full draft of the ordinance.

Homeowners will be allowed one warning before being handed a ticket, and after so many tickets, they could face jail time.

Commissioner Vandiver said they are still working out is how loud is too loud and who makes that decision. He said he would like that decision to be up to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, but the district attorney has another idea.

"We went to our D.A. and we were talking to them and they said they'd like to have a decibel level where they would know that once it crossed x or y, whatever, that decibel number is when we finally make that final figure. They can take that to a judge and say, 'Yes, this passed our decibel level. We believe this is a noise issue,'" said Vandiver.

Vandiver said Wednesday's meeting is just for discussion and later, there will be a public hearing to get the community's opinion. After that, they can make any adjustments before voting on the ordinance.