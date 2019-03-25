Madison County church offered temporary space after weekend fire

A Madison County church is now being offered a temporary place of worship, after fire heavily damaged the building. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church. It's located off Highway 72 in Gurley.

The church's pastor said they've been offered Gurley Town Hall's meeting room for their church services. The pastor said they still have to go check out the space to see if it's big enough.

Joy Cavins is a member of Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church. She said she was in disbelief to hear about Sunday's fire.

"Over 30 years, I went to a church in Huntsville and to come out here, it's relaxing to come out here. It's real strange and shocking too, because things were just fine when we left here yesterday," she said.

For the first time, on Monday, she saw what's left of the church she started attending about three years ago.

"It could have happened while we were here," she said.

The church's pastor said there is smoke damage in the sanctuary, and the fellowship hall has fire and water damage.

Cavins said she is still thankful none of the church's 20 members were hurt.

"We are thankful for God protecting our life and just knowing he protects and is in control of everything," she said.

She's comforted knowing they might be able to worship in a meeting room at Gurley's Town Hall, less than a mile away.

"I thought we were going to have to look for a place, but for it to be offered to us, that's very wonderful," she said.

We've reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office to find out if they have determined a cause for this fire, but we haven't heard back as of Monday afternoon.