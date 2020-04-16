Madison County business owner approved for small business loan before money ran out

The Small Business Administration announced the more than $300 billion to help businesses during coronavirus is gone.

While lawmakers work to add money, some businesses in north Alabama have received money or been approved while others still haven't heard.

Larry Vannoy, owner of Posh Mommy & Baby Too!, said he was notified Thursday his Paycheck Protection Program loan was approved. That would make him one of the last to be approved.

"Eventually we are going to get the money we believe from a notification we got from the credit union this morning, but in the meantime we got to pay our employees," Vannoy said.

Larry Vannoy said there was a lot of confusion Thursday morning when he received notification from Redstone Federal Credit Union saying it approved his loan for the paycheck protection program.

"We thought maybe we got approved but there is no money, but I got a notification in the last hour that we made it under the gun and we’re going be able to the money is going to be there for us. There is some paperwork we still need to sign and it looks like it might be a week and a half before it actually shows up," he said.

Vannoy said his family's small business needs assistance to get by, and the paycheck protection program will help pay their bills and employees.

"We got rents, we got utilities, we got insurance and all of those things a business has to have while they’re operating and fortunately a portion of that PPP is going to be able to be used for that," he said.

Since businesses deemed non-essential were closed by the governor earlier this month, Vannoy said business has been terrible.

"There is no revenue basically that’s coming into the store right now,” he said.

He said if for some reason they don’t receive the PPP loan like they should they'll have to use savings to keep from permanently closing.

"I got an IRA and we would have been having to dip into the IRA to pay for it. Of course that’s our retirement," he said.

Now the Vannoy's said they applied for the loan here at Redstone Federal Credit Union a few weeks ago after trying to apply for the loan with a bigger bank they use, but said they never heard back from that bigger bank and are thanfkul they got their application in just in time