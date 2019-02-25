Madison County business helping people impacted by flooding

A Madison County business is opening its doors to people flooded out of their homes. The Care Center Thrift Shop in downtown New Hope is helping anyone who's been impacted.

Chris Hoehn volunteers with the Care Center, a mentoring group that has a thrift store in New Hope, and he said, right now, they're working to help anyone impacted by the flooding in North Alabama.

"If there's anyone that needs some diapers, toiletries, clothing to get them by, that's what we're here to do," said Hoehn.

Hoehn said giving away items to families devastated by the flooding seemed like the right thing for them to do.

"It's not just, 'Here's some food or here's some clothing. God bless. Have a good day.' It's, 'Where do you need to go from here?' We try to help them and guide them back down that path to rebuild their lives," he said.

Some people who have watched the water rise throughout the past week said they've found themselves luckier than others.

"It looks like a lake. It's pretty deep, but I live high enough up that we don't expect to have any water," said Patrick Nickel, who lives on Hobbs Island Road.

One New Hope woman said she's stuck inside her home. She shared pictures of water surrounding her house, but she said although she can't leave, no water has made it inside yet. With the Tennessee River expected to crest Monday night, they're watching the levels closely.

Hoehn said, right now, they're asking for anyone who wants to help to donate to people impacted by the storms.

"Just might not realize in or around our community that a lot of these folks that are in poverty levels are 5 miles from Hampton Cove. You just don't think about it as much," he said.

The Care Center in New Hope said anyone who needs help can call them at 256-723-2273 to schedule an appointment. .