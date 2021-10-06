Clear
Madison County boy asks for donations to help kids with autism

Landon Smith; Courtesy of Chris Smith

He told his parents his birthday wish was to help other kids with autism.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 7:24 PM
Posted By: Matt Kroschel

A child with autism in Huntsville wants to spend his birthday month helping other kids with autism.

Landon Smith just turned 9 on Oct. 3.

He told his parents his birthday wish was to help other kids with autism. That's when they started "Landon's Puzzle Pieces."

This year marks the second time the family has worked to help others in this unique way.

You have until the end of the month to donate supplemental items and supplies. They will go to the Autism Society of Alabama and their local networking group, Making Connections.

You can find the wish list here!

