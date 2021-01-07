Madison County authorities looking for suspect who wrecked stolen vehicle during chase

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville police are looking for a suspect who wrecked after a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office tweeted that there is a large police presence in the area of California Street and Governors Drive. It says the suspect is on foot in the area.
A spokesperson for sheriff’s office said the chase started in Marshall County.
We're working to learn more.
Avoid the area if all possible..
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 7, 2021